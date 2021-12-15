8 Tips to Protect Your Home from Candle Fires

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to take extra care when using candles over the holiday season.

Each year, there are approximately 800-900 accidental candle fires in homes across England, leading to hundreds of casualties and, sadly, sometimes fatalities.

Residents are encouraged to follow these simple steps to help ensure their homes are protected from the dangers of candle fires.

Make sure candles are secure - Take care to ensure that candles are secured in a fire-resistant holder and kept away from materials that are likely to catch fire such as curtains, Christmas trees, greetings cards, and other decorations. If there are no purpose-made candle holders to hand, saucers or empty jam jars can make reasonable substitutions. Don’t move lit candles. Don’t leave lit candles unattended - When leaving the room, and especially when going to bed, make sure to put candles completely out using a spoon or a snuffer. Blowing out candles can cause sparks to fly, and by doing so embers may be spread that could continue to burn once the flame is extinguished. Don’t leave pets or children alone with candles - Never leave children alone with candles. Not only can they harm themselves, but they can easily knock over a lit candle and start a dangerous house fire. Pets can also be at risk, so make sure that candles are well out of reach of any wagging tails. Keep candle wicks trimmed - Long or crooked wicks can cause uneven burning and lead to dripping wax, so it’s best to trim wicks to ¼ inch before lighting, and make sure that the wax pool is clear of all trimmings, matches and any other debris. Avoid draughts - Candles should only be used in well-ventilated rooms, but it’s important to avoid draughts, vents or air currents. Burning candles close to eachother, particularly tea lights, can also be hazardous and so is best avoided. Follow the instructions provided - Candle manufacturers provide instructions for correct burn-time and proper usage, so always check before lighting and follow their guidance. Consider using LED battery operated candles.

It’s not just candles that threaten to put a stop to festivities at this time of year. Christmas trees bring their own risks too. It’s important to water the base of any real trees as dried out needles can act as tinder, requiring only the smallest of sparks to erupt into a devastating fire. Take extra precautions by checking your tree lights carry the British Safety Standard sign.

As always, one of the most important things residents can do to protect their homes from fire risks is to make sure their smoke alarms are in proper working order, and so they should be regularly checked.

Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety and Warwickshire County Council said: “Candles can bring a warm and beautiful glow to our homes during the cold winter months but, alongside light, they bring an increased risk of accidental fire that we all need to be vigilant against.

“Research indicates that the increase in alcohol consumption during the festive season also raises the likelihood of fires occurring, so we need to take extra precautions, particularly considering the large amounts of cardboard, paper and dry Christmas trees in our households at this time of year.

“It’s always the last thing you expect to happen to you but, by following these simple steps, you can help to protect yourself and your loved ones from the dangers of candle fires and make sure that the festivities don’t have an unpleasant interruption.”

For more tips on candle safety visit: http://www.fireservice.co.uk/safety/candles/

For more fire safety information visit: http://www.fireservice.co.uk/safety/candles/ and https://firekills.campaign.gov.uk/