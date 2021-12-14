14/12/2012 Omicron phishing email scams and other scam warnings

Recent scams and rogue trader incidents reported by Warwickshire residents and Christmas scam campaigns

Email hacking

Warwickshire Trading Standards has been made aware of instances where by individual’s email accounts appear to have been hacked and bogus messages sent out.

The messages usually ask for the recipient’s help to buy a gift card (for a relative of the sender’s birthday). The sender normally states that they are travelling and can’t do it themselves. They may direct the email recipient to visit their local supermarket or shop and may even name the store to make the email look more authentic. The sender always promises to refund the money as soon as they can.

Victims of this crime have lost money after buying a gift cards and sending the card number to the criminals by email. The fraudsters don’t require the physical card, only card number.

The fraudsters either send out an email directly from the hacked email account to everyone in the person’s address book or copy the address book and create a new account with a similar email address (the new email might have an extra letter in it for example or use a different provider). This way, even if the victim regains control over their account, the fraudsters can continue to send out bogus emails that could be mistaken for genuine ones.

If you believe your email account has been hacked, try to change your password as soon as possible and visit your email account provider’s website for further advice.

If you have received an email that you believe is bogus, you can forward it to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) email: report@phishing.gov.uk For further information visit: https://www.gov.uk/report-suspicious-emails-websites-phishing

Android phone malware warning

Criminal gangs are employing a malware called BRATA to infect Android phones and steal money, texts, and photographs. The malware is hidden in dangerous apps.

Victims reported receiving a bogus text purporting to be from their bank, requesting them to click on a link to download an anti-spam app. The malware is hidden in the app and allows the criminals to take over the phone, overcome two factor authentication, steal user names and passwords, and make fraudulent transactions.

Victims may also receive a phone call during the download process from a bogus bank employee, offering them help to install the app whilst in reality granting themselves access to key areas of the phone.

Be wary of any unsolicited texts, emails, or phone calls you receive from your bank.

Always interact with your bank by using the official app or website.

Give safely this Christmas

Over the past year £1.6m has been lost to charity fraud. Warwickshire residents are warned to beware of giving to non-existent charities and criminals posing as genuine charities.

Action Fraud have suggested some simple checks the public can take:

Check the charity name and its registration number on the Charity Commission website to find out whether the charity is legitimate: https://www.gov.uk/find-charity-information

Use the Fundraising Regulator’s online Directory to find out whether a charity has registered with it and committed to excellent fundraising: https://www.fundraisingregulator.org.uk/directory

Look out for the Fundraising Badge on charity marketing materials – when people see it, they can have confidence in charity’s fundraising: https://www.fundraisingregulator.org.uk/more-from-us/about-us/fundraising-badge?utm_source=FR-email&utm_medium=signature&utm_campaign=FR-Badge-email-signature

Ask questions about the cause – if people are still unsure about giving, they should always ask for more information. Legitimate causes will be happy to respond.

Omicron variant PCR test phishing emails

Criminals have already begun to use the Omicron variant to attempt to scam residents. Which? have issued a warning that scammers are already sending fake emails about the new Omicron variant of Covid, to steal personal data and bank details. For more information, advice and to see what the scam phishing emails look like, visit: https://conversation.which.co.uk/scams/omicron-variant-pcr-test-fake-email/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=engagingnetworks&utm_campaign=scamalert021221&utm_content=Scam+alert+021221.+B&mc_cid=bcfb980f1b&mc_eid=118d081792

Christmas jingle helps residents to remember anti-fraud measures

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in partnership with behavioural scientists, Influence at Work, and music production company, Soviet Science, has released a Christmas jingle.

The jingle focuses specifically on loan-fee fraud in which consumers are tricked into paying an upfront fee for a loan or credit they never receive. You can watch the jingle here: https://youtu.be/9JO3o5AWikA

