NEW to Adult and Community Learning: Fast Track English Qualification Courses

Adult and Community Learning offer fast track courses leading to qualification in English.

ACL is pleased to announce their new fast track course for those who aspire to achieve a level two qualification in English in a short time. In just ten weeks, you can develop the skills and acquire the knowledge needed to gain a Functional Skills qualification.

This qualification is suitable for those who:

aspire to gain a recognised qualification in English

did not achieve a GCSE at school

would like to access teaching assistant courses, childcare courses, apprenticeships and more

wish to gain employment opportunities

are aiming to progress to access to higher education courses

The course, run by highly qualified and friendly tutors, helps you progress quickly and has an entry requirement of a level one English qualification. It is delivered as two sessions a week, online, with directed self-study each week.

For those wishing to gain a qualification at entry level or level one, ACL has something for you, too! They are offering short, six week courses in Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar for those wanting the opportunity to improve their skills while gaining a bite-sized qualification; helping you progress to further learning.



If this sounds of interest to you, please do get in touch with Louise Edwards, English Programmte Lead - LouiseEdwards@warwickshire.gov.uk or visit the ACL website.