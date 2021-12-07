Warksmas2021 spotlight: Martelle D’Arcy, Church End Brewery, Nuneaton

Church End Brewery, creators of fine real ale since 1994. The Tap Room has been named Local CAMRA Pub of the Year twice and Warwickshire CAMRA Pub of the Year twice.

It is on Ridge Lane between Atherstone and Nuneaton, moving to its current site in 2001.

We caught up with Martelle D’Arcy, Brewery Tap Manager, as part of our #Warksmas2021 campaign.

What’s your most popular product?

Our most popular product is our Goats Milk beer and that won the Great British Beer Festival in 2017!

We do a lot of beer festivals all over the UK and our brewer comes up with some crazy inventions with peanut butter and vanilla.

Beer festivals are a growing market for us, we are quite central, we do local and national festivals. We supply beer to the Great British Beer Festivals themselves, CAMRA. We have a beer festival in February where we get local beers from local breweries.

How important is Christmas to you?

Christmas is very important to us. We have a lot of elderly customers that drink here and come and celebrate with us. They enjoy the company they have up here and love the beer.

Why should people support local business and their local area?

At Church End Brewery we are very big on community and do everything we can to support our local area. We recently supported the Air Ambulance service in Atherstone and do a lot of work with other charities too.

Whatever money we raise on our quizzes and charity events we match and donate to our support charities.

What would be the perfect Christmas gift from Church End Brewery?

It would have be one of our gift packs! It includes three conditioned beers, from a selection of dark and pale ale.

You can choose whatever you want and add an etched Church End Brewery glass in there too.

It’s ideal for your dad, granddad and mum this Christmas.

In 2022, what one thing will your business be looking to implement to reduce your carbon footprint?

We have already got thermal warming solar PV panels, changed all our refrigeration and our hops go to local allotments. Anything we purchase we make sure it is reused and recycled.

The building is fully insulated to a high standard and uses LED lighting.