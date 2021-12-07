Thousands of people in Nuneaton invited to help NHS trial new cancer test

Nuneaton has been selected as one of several places within the West Midlands to take part in the world’s largest trial of a revolutionary new blood test.

Nuneaton has been selected as one of several places within the West Midlands to take part in the world’s largest trial of a revolutionary new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

This trial is invitation only, so people in Nuneaton aged 50-77 are being asked to look out over the coming weeks for a letter from the NHS inviting them to volunteer for the trial.

Participants, who must not have had a cancer diagnosis or treatment in the last three years, will have a small blood sample taken at a mobile clinic in Asda’s car park on Newtown Road from 10 January to 5 February 2022. They will be invited back after 12 months, and again at two years, to give further blood samples.

The potentially lifesaving Galleri™ test checks for the earliest signs of cancer in the blood and the NHS-Galleri trial, the first of its kind, aims to recruit 140,000 volunteers nationally, including thousands in Nuneaton, to see how well the test works in the NHS.

The trial team are inviting people from a wide range of backgrounds and ethnicities to ensure results are relevant for as many different people as possible.

Mr Marimuthu Kalimuthu, Lead Cancer Clinician at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, said: “Most of us are now aware of the benefits of finding cancer earlier when it is easier to treat. By taking part in this trial, the people of Nuneaton will be at the forefront of developing a test that has the potential to save lives from cancer in England and around the world. Registering for the trial is easy – just look out for the letter which will show you how to book an appointment online or over the phone.”

Cllr Clare Golby, Deputy Leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth District Council, added: “We’re really pleased to be able to welcome the Galleri test unit to Nuneaton. We worked hard and at a rapid pace with our local authority partners and ASDA to ensure Nuneaton was the chosen location and it’s great we’ve managed to achieve it.

“This is a hugely significant cancer trial using cutting edge medical technology. Our residents and those from the surrounding area will be able to benefit from the opportunity to volunteer for this pilot which could potentially save their lives.”

The test is a simple blood test that research has shown is particularly effective at finding cancers that are difficult to identify early – such as head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic, and throat cancers.

It works by finding chemical changes in fragments of genetic code – cell-free DNA (cfDNA) – that leak from tumours into the bloodstream.

The mobile clinic will move on to other locations in the West Midlands following its time in Nuneaton.

The NHS-Galleri trial is being run by The Cancer Research UK and King’s College London Cancer Prevention Trials Unit in partnership with NHS England and healthcare company, GRAIL, which has developed the Galleri test.

All participants will be advised to continue with their standard NHS screening appointments and to still contact their GP if they notice any new or unusual symptoms.

Sir Harpal Kumar, President of GRAIL Europe, said: “We’re delighted to partner with the NHS to support the NHS Long Term Plan for earlier cancer diagnosis, and we are eager to bring our technology to people in the UK as quickly as we can. The Galleri test can not only detect a wide range of cancer types but can also predict where the cancer is in the body with a high degree of accuracy. The test is particularly strong at detecting deadly cancers and has a very low rate of false positives.”

Initial results of the study are expected by 2023 and, if successful, NHS England plans to extend the rollout to a further one million people in 2024 and 2025.

The trial is the latest initiative launched by the NHS to meet its Long Term Plan commitment of finding three-quarters of cancers at an early stage by 2028.

Patients whose condition is diagnosed at ‘stage one’ typically have between five and 10 times the chance of surviving compared with those found at ‘stage four’.

