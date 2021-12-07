A46 Stoneleigh Junction closure 8 pm Saturday 11 to 10 am Sunday 12 December 2021

Warwickshire County Council is advising residents that the A46 Stoneleigh Junction will be closed between 8 pm on Saturday 11 until 10 am Sunday 12 December 2021.

The £38m A46 Stoneleigh Junction scheme will include a new bridge across the A46 and realigned slip roads forming the basis of a new signalised gyratory system. The announced road closure will allow for the safe delivery of bridge beams for the new A46 bridge which forms a major element of the scheme.

Separate diversion routes will be in place for both motorway traffic (A45, M42, M40) and for non-motorway traffic which will use local roads. Both diversion routes will be clearly signed for the duration of this closure and road users are strongly encouraged to use the correct diversion route for their type of journey.

The overall aim of the Stoneleigh Junction scheme is to reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic, improve road safety for all users and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region.

The Stoneleigh Junction Scheme is being funded by Warwickshire County Council, The Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority with developer contributions from the University of Warwick and Whitley South Works through the Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “This road closure is essential in order to safely take delivery of essential components for the Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme and every attempt has been made to schedule these at a time when disruption to the highway will be minimised. Residents are thanked for their continued patience with these essential developments.”

You can find out more and follow the progress of the scheme, including the diversion routes for this closure, by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a46-stoneleigh-junction/1