Warwickshire Fire & Rescue undertake winter vehicle safety checks

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue crews have been checking cars for residents in Bedworth, to ensure they’re fully prepared for the colder months.

Motorists are being urged to stay safe on the roads this winter by making sure their cars are safe to drive and that they plan for driving in hazardous conditions.

With that in mind, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue carried out winter vehicle safety checks at Tesco in Bedworth, encouraging local residents to get their cars looked over. The team cover the following 5 checks, as per Highways England guidance:

Tyre depth

Tyre pressure

Lights

Oil check

Window screen wash and wipers

The checks highlight the importance of checking tyre pressures, tread depths and their general condition on a regular basis. It’s recommended that you do this at least once a month and also before long journeys.

Accurate tyre pressures ensure your vehicle handles correctly, reduces the chances of a sudden deflation and also helps to save fuel.

If you’re unsure, use the POWDERY checklist to ensure you check everything before you set off:

PETROL or DIESEL: make sure you have enough for your journey and plan where you might need to fill up.

OIL: check levels once a month.

WATER: check radiator and screen wash levels once a month.

DAMAGE: check windscreen wipers and lights for signs of wear and tear or damage.

ELECTRICS: check your lights, indicators and controls are working properly.

RUBBER: check your tyres are well inflated, legal, with good tread and have no damage.

YOURSELF: Make sure you are rested and fit to drive. Are you taking any medications that could make it unsafe for you to get behind the wheel?

Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Warwickshire Fire & Rescue says: "It doesn’t take long to check over your car and ensure that it’s in a good, roadworthy condition. These checks can help to prevent serious accidents.

“Regular tyre safety checks, for example, are incredibly important. Having tyres with incorrect pressure or insufficient tread depth significantly increases the risk of being involved in a serious collision.

“We encourage you to come to the vehicle check events run by Warwickshire Fire & Rescue to ensure your vehicle is ready and safe for the winter months.”

For further information about vehicle safety, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue

For media enquiries relating to this release, please contact the Marketing and Communications Team by email: newsteam@warwickshire.gov.uk.