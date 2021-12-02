More 18- to 24-year-olds and people from Nuneaton & Bedworth borough needed to be the ‘Voice of Warwickshire’!

Warwickshire County Council has had a fantastic response to its new residents’ panel, called ‘Voice of Warwickshire’, with over 830 residents already signed up to share their views.

But the Council wants more people aged 18 to 24 years old from across the county to sign up.

The Council also wants to be able to listen to the voices of more people in Nuneaton & Bedworth borough, who are also currently under-represented on the panel.

‘Voice of Warwickshire’ has been formed to give people an opportunity to share their views, so the County Council can listen to the voices of as many people as possible.

Warwickshire County Council wants their decisions and priorities to be informed by the views of a representative group of residents, to help them to understand their needs and improve how they work with communities in tackling the huge challenges that Warwickshire faces in a world that has been changed by COVID-19.

People who sign up will be helping the County Council deliver the new Council Plan, focusing on big issues in Warwickshire, like education, health and wellbeing, climate change and sustainability, community safety, transport, economic growth, inequalities and inclusion, and more.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place, said:

“Our goal is to give people the chance to get more involved in big decisions that affect Warwickshire and the area where they live over the next few years. “We want to encourage a broad and diverse range of residents to sign up and share their opinions and experiences of living in Warwickshire.”

To be eligible to take part, people need to be 18 or over and live in Warwickshire. The County Council is asking people to sign up initially for 12 months.

Once they’re registered as a Voice of Warwickshire member, around 4 times a year Warwickshire County Council will ask them to give their opinions, mainly using online polls and short surveys.

If they are unable to participate online, the County Council would still like to hear from them and will be able to arrange another way for them to share their views. The closing date for registering has now been extended to this Sunday, 5th December 2021.

People can sign up to be a Voice of Warwickshire member by either:

visiting https://bit.ly/VoiceofWarwickshire or

or if they don’t have access to the internet, by calling 01926 410410 (Monday – Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-4.30pm).

The County Council will then ask them to provide some basic information about themselves in the first instance.