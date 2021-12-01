Four new average speed enforcement road safety schemes for Warwickshire

Average Speed Enforcement Cameras are to be installed at a number of locations in Warwickshire, as part of a plan to make Warwickshire’s roads even safer.

The locations are:

· A435 Studley: From Studley Cricket club, heading south to the junction with the A422, Arrow.

· A446: From the junction with the A38, to the junction with the A4091.

· A426: From M6 Junction 1, to the junction with the A5.

· A428: From junction with the A46, through Binley Woods village.

These routes have been chosen because a high number of personal injury collisions caused by excessive vehicle speeds have occurred here. Over a five year period, 129 personal injury collisions have occurred along these routes.

Research shows that Average Speed Enforcement Cameras are very effective at helping reduce vehicle speeds and improving driver behaviour.

In Warwickshire, between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2020, 39 people were killed and 285 seriously injured in collisions where speed and/or loss of control was recorded as a contributory factor.

Research shows that Average Speed Enforcement Cameras are very effective at helping reduce vehicle speeds and improving driver behaviour. Road Safety Analysis found that on average, the number of fatal and serious collisions decreases by 36% after average speed cameras are introduced, while personal injury collisions of all severities are reduced by 16%.

Instead of capturing speed in a single flash, Average Speed Cameras work by recording a vehicle’s speed at the entry and exit points of the route, and then calculating the average speed over the length of the route. Vehicles are identified through Automatic Number Plate Recognition.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Portfolio holder for Road Safety said: “Warwickshire County Council has the primary responsibility for monitoring and improving road safety and making our roads as safe as they can be. We identify patterns of collisions and then analyse the best and most cost-effective ways of preventing those collisions. The Average Speed Enforcement Cameras will not only improve safety and save lives, but also manage traffic flow, which in turn leads to reduced traffic congestion and improved air quality.”

Partners including Warwickshire Police, Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service and National Highways are working together as Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership to reduce death and injury on our roads. During 2020 and despite the lockdown periods when roads were quieter, 14 people lost their lives in Warwickshire as the result of a road traffic collision. Another 228 people suffered serious, often life changing injuries.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is committed to seeing longer term reductions in these figures, with our new Strategy setting the ambitious target of a 50% reduction in road deaths and serious injuries by 2030. We can only do this if everyone plays their part, so please join us in our pledge to become better road users and do everything you can to help prevent collisions from occurring. Please follow us on Facebook @warwickshireroadsafety and Twitter @WarksRoadSafety and please visit our website www.warksroadsafety.org.

Chief Inspector Faz Chisty on behalf of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership said: “These four new average speed camera routes are a fantastic boost for people in Warwickshire. Speeding in local communities is one of the main concerns the police are asked to deal with and our data tells us that speed cameras are effective. In Warwickshire, in 2019, 45,783 people were caught speeding in the county and even in 2020 during lockdown with less vehicles on the road, 33,640 people were caught speeding in Warwickshire so your chances of being caught breaking the law are high. Most people don’t speed and we are asking the drivers that do to ‘slow down, save lives’ by driving at an appropriate speed within the limit. "

The new safety measures will be installed during the coming months and are expected to be operational by late Summer/ Autumn 2022.

For more information contact: trafficandsafety@warwickshire.gov.uk