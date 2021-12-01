Stratford District Virtual Permit System

Warwickshire County Council is proposing is to replace the paper based permit system with a new virtual permit system as an effort to move towards greater efficiency.

Scheme Overview

Following a period of extensive public consultation and review, Warwickshire County Council is now formally proposing to make the amendments to the On-Street Parking and Residents’ Parking Order for the District of Stratford on Avon as outlined in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Order

Public Notice (PDF, 97KB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 96KB)

Variation Order (PDF, 155KB)

2017 Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,5MB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412495). Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, and which should specify which Order the objection or representation relates to, should be addressed to Emily Brough, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

(Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 7 January 2022.