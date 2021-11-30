Warwickshire Poultry and Captive Bird Keepers Need to Act

New measures are in place across Warwickshire to tackle the Avian Flu outbreak.

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Animal Health team is alerting Warwickshire poultry and captive bird keepers across the county to new bird housing measures that came in to force on Monday 29th November 2021.

From this date, it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the UK to keep their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures in order to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease.

There are now more confirmed cases of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) across Great Britain. Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months can carry the disease and this can lead to cases in poultry and other captive birds.

For more information, please visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bird-flu-latest-situation-avian-influenza-prevention-zone-declared-across-great-britain#history