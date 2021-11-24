A46 Stoneleigh Junction Closure 27 to 29 November 2021

Warwickshire County Council is advising residents that the A46 Stoneleigh Junction will be closed between Saturday 27 and Monday 29 November 2021

The £38m A46 Stoneleigh Junction scheme will include a new bridge across the A46 and realigned slip roads forming the basis of a new signalised gyratory system. The announced road closures are to allow for the safe delivery of the new bridge span, which forms a major element of the scheme.

The full closure of the A46 between Thickthorn island at Kenilworth and Stivichall interchange at Coventry will take place from 5 am on Saturday 27th November 2021 and run through the weekend until 6 am on Monday 29th November 2021.

For safe operating purposes, there will be a slightly staggered start of the A46 closure with the northbound A46 carriageway being closed from 5am on Saturday and the southbound carriageway then also being closed an hour later at 6 am.

During this closure, Stoneleigh Road as will the A46 southbound entry slip road at the Stoneleigh junction will remain open. All other slip roads at the Stoneleigh junction will remain closed for the duration of the A46 closure.

There will be two diversion routes in place during this closure for both motorway traffic (A45, M42, M40) and a separate diversion route for non-motorway traffic using local roads. Both diversion routes will be clearly signed for the duration of the closure.

The overall aim of the Stoneleigh Junction scheme is to reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic, improve road safety for all users and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region.

The Stoneleigh Junction Scheme is being funded by Warwickshire County Council, The Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority with developer contributions from the University of Warwick and Whitley South Works through the Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership.

You can find out more and follow the progress of the scheme, including the diversion routes for this closure, by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a46-stoneleigh-junction/1