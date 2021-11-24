Tysoe Road, Little Kineton - 30mph speed limit

It is proposed to extend the existing 30mph speed limit along Tysoe Road in Little Kineton to assist in slowing vehicles on the approach to the new housing development at Walnut Close.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council propose to extend the 30mph speed limit along the Tysoe Road in Little Kineton as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 63 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 15 kB)

30mph Speed Limit Variation Order (PDF, 62 kB)

30mph 1992 Speed Limit Order (PDF, 449 kB)

Technical Drawings

MWT21-101-04 Consultation Drawing (PDF, 455 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Graham Stanley, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412641).

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 24 December 2021.