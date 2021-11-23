Warksmas relaunches as Warwickshire's town centres gear up for Christmas

Towns across Warwickshire will be given their own special Santa this year as part of a campaign to promote their local area and showcase the region’s retailers and small businesses.

The #Warksmas2021 social media campaign is being launched by Warwickshire County Council to celebrate businesses across the county and encourage residents to shop local this Christmas.

As part of the campaign, a prominent figure from each town will be nominated as their local Santa to curate a special gift list showcasing five businesses which best represent their town.

A social media ‘A-to-Z’ will also highlight businesses, products and services beginning with the corresponding letter – creating the perfect Christmas gift list from independent retailers across the region.

There will also be a countdown to Christmas with a new business Advent Calendar revealing a quirky fact each day to highlight what makes Warwickshire great.

It follows a hugely successful Warksmas campaign last year which reached 175,000 people; and generated 5,300 likes, comments and shares from 350 posts on Facebook and Twitter.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Christmas is all about coming together, so it’s a perfect time to support our region’s local retailers and the very best they have to offer.

“Our campaign last year was a huge success and the fact our small businesses were able to reach 175,000 people – the size of Nuneaton, Leamington and Warwick combined – is testament to the power of social media.

“Social media is now such an essential marketplace for all businesses and as a result the digital profile of a retailer is more important now than ever before.

“So whether you are a business owner or a shopper, please do get involved and join the conversation with the #Warksmas2021 hashtag.”

Follow @WarksTN on Twitter and Instagram or like Warwickshire Towns Network on Facebook for more updates and join the conversation.

To find out more about the campaign visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buyeatlocal