Warksmas relaunches as Warwickshire's town centres gear up for Christmas

Warksmas relaunches as Warwickshire's town centres gear up for Christmas

Towns across Warwickshire will be given their own special Santa this year as part of a campaign to promote their local area and showcase the region’s retailers and small businesses.

The #Warksmas2021 social media campaign is being launched by Warwickshire County Council to celebrate businesses across the county and encourage residents to shop local this Christmas.

As part of the campaign, a prominent figure from each town will be nominated as their local Santa to curate a special gift list showcasing five businesses which best represent their town.  

A social media ‘A-to-Z’ will also highlight businesses, products and services beginning with the corresponding letter – creating the perfect Christmas gift list from independent retailers across the region.

There will also be a countdown to Christmas with a new business Advent Calendar revealing a quirky fact each day to highlight what makes Warwickshire great. 

It follows a hugely successful Warksmas campaign last year which reached 175,000 people; and generated 5,300 likes, comments and shares from 350 posts on Facebook and Twitter.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Christmas is all about coming together, so it’s a perfect time to support our region’s local retailers and the very best they have to offer.

“Our campaign last year was a huge success and the fact our small businesses were able to reach 175,000 people – the size of Nuneaton, Leamington and Warwick combined – is testament to the power of social media. 

“Social media is now such an essential marketplace for all businesses and as a result the digital profile of a retailer is more important now than ever before. 

“So whether you are a business owner or a shopper, please do get involved and join the conversation with the #Warksmas2021 hashtag.”

Follow @WarksTN on Twitter and Instagram or like Warwickshire Towns Network on Facebook for more updates and join the conversation.

To find out more about the campaign visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buyeatlocal

Published: 23rd November 2021

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed