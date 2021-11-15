Is your business Covid secure?

Businesses are urged not to let their guard down when it comes to Covid-19 safety measures.

As more people return to the workplace and businesses take on temporary staff for the Christmas period, the Director of Public Health for Warwickshire, Dr Shade Agboola has urged businesses not to let their guard down when it comes to Covid-19 safety measures.

With cases continuing to remain high across the county and workplace cases increasing, simple measures such as wearing a face covering in closed spaces, crowded places and close contact settings, especially when there is poor ventilation can reduce the spread of the virus in the workplace. As will regular hand washing, regular rapid (lateral flow) testing and keeping windows open to allow a good flow of fresh air.

Employees also have a role to play to help reduce the spread of the virus in the workplace. Simple steps as those outlined below can really make a difference:

• getting vaccinated against both Covid-19 and flu

• testing regularly with lateral flow tests

• wearing face coverings in indoor spaces

• washing hands regularly

• letting fresh air in when indoors

• social distancing

In addition, isolating and booking a PCR test if you suspect you have COVID-19 symptoms regardless of how mild will also reduce the spread.



Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health Warwickshire said:

“With the winter months fast approaching and an increase in footfall expected over the Christmas period, it’s a timely reminder for businesses that Covid-19 has not gone away.

“We know how hard local businesses have been working to operate as safely as possible throughout the pandemic, but with restrictions now eased, it’s easy to lapse into pre-pandemic behaviours, but with workplace cases rising slowly, now is not the time to be complacent.

“With additional staff and customers coming into the workplace, it’s a good time for businesses to review how they are managing risks to help their business remain Covid-19 secure.

“There are many ways businesses can do this, the most important being through an on-site risk assessment, thinking about who could be at risk, how those working or visiting your site could be exposed and how to ensure that the right control measures are in place to reduce that risk.

“It may seem like a lot to do, but simple steps such as staff wearing face covering or having good ventilation can significantly reduce the spread of the virus within your workplace.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care said

“Christmas is a critical time for many businesses, it’s also a time when businesses recruit additional staff and see a higher number of visitors. Whilst many businesses have done a fantastic job of remaining Covid-19 secure throughout the pandemic, it’s essential that they continue to remain vigilant, especially during the winter period to help keep your employees, visitors and customers safe.”

For more information, advice and support, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusbacktoworkguidance



