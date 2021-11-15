Station Road, Kenilworth - Experimental Closure

It is proposed to close Station Road, Kenilworth following the “Welcome Back” directive from central Government, promoting public to come back to local areas in order to promote local businesses.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council intends to make an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order, the effect of which will be to close a section of Station Road, Kenilworth to vehicular traffic at all times from its junction with Warwick Road, Kenilworth for a distance of 98 metres. Following on from COVID-19 social distancing measurements, a further trial of the closure of this road is needed during normal traffic and pedestrian volumes to measure its successes and downfalls. Further information is given in the Public Notice and Statement of Reasons below.

Public Notice and Legal Order

Public Notice (PDF, 67 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 68 kB)

Experimental Order (PDF, 270 kB)

One-Way Order to be varied (PDF, 1011 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11418 (PDF, 559 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the Experimental Order may be made to Dana Loxley, Communities Directorate (tel. 01926 412889).

In due course, Warwickshire County Council will be considering whether the provisions of the Experimental Order should be continued in force indefinitely. Any person may object to the making of such a permanent order on or before Monday 29th May 2022 (or if the Experimental Order is varied or modified pursuant to the 1984 Act, within a period of six months commencing on the day on which the variation or modification came into force).

Any such objections, which must be in writing and must specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Dana Loxley, Communities Directorate, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. Objections, and the name of the objector, will normally be treated as public information and may be published.