New special school for Warwickshire set to open in early 2022

A new special school specifically designed to meet the needs of young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is set to open its doors in early 2022.

The Warwickshire Academy will offer 80 full-time places for learners aged 9 - 19 years who have social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

The new school, which is situated in Ash Green will benefit from a wide range of facilities including forest school areas, outdoor spaces and sports pitches including a multi-use games area, and specialist teaching suites.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council said: “This is a really exciting project, and I am delighted to see it coming to fruition. The Warwickshire Academy is one aspect of the council’s SEND and Inclusion Change Programme and the new school reinforces our commitment to supporting young learners with SEND in the county. It will contribute to our work to ensure every child has access to high quality education so they can achieve their full potential.”

Paul Hostead, Headteacher at The Warwickshire Academy said: “It is an honour to be the founding Headteacher of The Warwickshire Academy and we can’t wait for the school to open. We are already engaged in outreach work with students that will attend the Academy to ensure a successful transition into The Warwickshire Academy. We are committed to delivering the best education possible for our students and working actively with them, their families and the community. The Warwickshire Academy will prepare students not only academically, but also work with them for their therapeutic needs, so they are ready for a fulfilling adult life.”

In addition to the outdoor provision, the multi-million-pound investment made by Warwickshire County Council also includes food technology and science rooms and a new sports pavilion and gym.

For more information on The Warwickshire Academy visit https://www.wa.thrive.ac/.