Warwickshire residents encouraged to gain new skills as on-call firefighters

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to consider gaining news skills by becoming on-call firefighters.

These firefighters commit to a number of hours of firefighting where they are available to be called out to incidents and people usually combine these roles with other jobs. On-call firefighters must live within five minutes of the station they serve and are called upon as needed throughout their shifts. On-call firefighters provide an invaluable service in protecting communities in Warwickshire.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “With a rise in working from home and agile working, we anticipate that more people in Warwickshire may have the option of combining on-call firefighting with their current careers and this is an excellent time for them to join Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. It’s a role that anyone that meets the initial entrance criteria can apply for and on-call firefighting is a brilliant way to learn new skills while serving your local community. If you’re working from home and considering a change in your working life then this could be of interest to you.”

Prospective recruits must be aged 18 and over, a team player, passionate about serving the community and willing to pick up new skills. They will receive an extensive training of course and be expected to attend a drill night once a week. Candidates do not need any prior qualifications to apply for the role and anyone who considers themselves willing to work on their fitness and new skills should apply. On-call firefighters receive an annual wage plus additional payments for attending drill nights and incidents.

Find out more and apply here: https://bit.ly/WFRSoncall