Warwickshire County Council are making the 30mph speed limit order in Shuttington as described in the public notice.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council are making the Various Roads, Shuttington 30mph Speed Limit Order as described in the Public Notice below.

Public Notice (PDF, 67 kB)

Speed Limit Order (PDF, 66 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Mike McDonnell , Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 536).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.