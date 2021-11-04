04/11/2021 Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) declared across GB

New controls introduced from 5pm on Wednesday 3 November 2021

Following a number of detections of avian influenza (bird flu) in wild birds across Great Britain, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the whole of Great Britain has been declared to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.

This means that as of 5pm on Wednesday 3 November 2021 it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Great Britain to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.

Keepers with more than 500 birds will need to restrict access for non-essential people on their sites, workers will need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures and site vehicles will need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Backyard owners with smaller numbers of poultry including chickens, ducks and geese must also take steps to limit the risk of the disease spreading to their animals.

More guidance and advice