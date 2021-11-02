Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership supports Warwickshire residents to carry on driving safely for as long as possible

We all have a shared responsibility to keep the roads as safe as possible.

Following the clock change signalling the onset of winter, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is offering road safety advice to help keep drivers safe behind the wheel and providing a timely reminder of their mature driver reviews.

Experienced drivers will recognise that driving at this time of year can be challenging, with reduced visibility and rapidly changing weather conditions introducing more hazards. Combined with this an increase in journeys being made at dusk it is important to plan and prepare in advance and an ideal time for residents to boost their driving skills.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partners, in collaboration with IAM RoadSmart are offering mature drivers residing in Warwickshire the opportunity to undertake a voluntary appraisal of their driving skills and ability to help them prepare for the winter months. The Mature Driver Review is particularly suited to drivers 70 + with over twenty years of driving experience.

The Mature Driver Review is an hour-long bespoke session, tailored to the individuals needs with an approved driving instructor or qualified IAM RoadSmart Examiner as the assessor. It takes place in your own vehicle along familiar routes and roads you travel. At the end of the session the assessor will offer you feedback, hints, tips, and observations to improve your skills and boost your confidence. It is not a test, but it may reassure you, your family or loved ones of your competence on the road and improve your confidence for the months ahead.

Drivers who have already undertaken a review were classed as following:

Aged from 69 – 94 with the average age of 80.

Over 92% were assessed as excellent or competent drivers.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We are very proud of our close partnership with IAM Road Smart, which allows us to deliver the really useful mature driver assessments across the county.

"This course is designed for those mature drivers who have been driving for 20+ years to help to improve their skills and confidence to enable them to continue driving safely for many years to come. With an ageing population, we want to be proactive and support individuals to maintain their motoring independence for as long as they can, and that means driving safely.

“If you, or a friend or relative living in Warwickshire feel you may benefit from this valuable opportunity then please get in touch with IAM Road Smart. We want all our mature drivers to drive safely and with confidence.”

Philip Seccombe, Chair of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner said: “We are encouraging as many older drivers as possible to take advantage of these free Mature Driver Assessments because cars offer the ability to maintain your independence and help you stay mobile for as long as possible. This is something we wholeheartedly support. However, many of us may not have driven much in the last year due to COVID. These free Mature Driver Assessments are a really important stepping stone for older drivers as they offer professional independent feedback, hints, tips, and observations to improve your skills and boost your confidence before you decide if you want to get back behind the wheel.”

This week the partnership will be actively promoting the Mature Driver Review and offering road safety advice through social media channels and community engagement. The partnership is also asking for residents to speak to their older family members about the scheme and the many benefits.

If you are a Warwickshire resident, you can book your free Mature Driver Review, worth £65, by calling 0300 303 1134 during office hours, quoting code ‘WCC’.

To keep up to date with Warwickshire Road safety partnership news and events please like and follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership on social media. Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety and on Twitter @WarksRoadSafety.

