Speed Limit Order Nuneaton - B4114 Lutterworth Road (Variation No.1)

Proposed variation to Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough speed limit order 2009 to designate Lutterworth Road as the B4114 and classify it as a restricted road.

Scheme overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, we propose to designate the Lutterworth Road Nuneaton as the B4114 and classify it as a restricted road. This is purely an adminastrative change and will result in no changes on street.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the proposed order, together with a copy of the order to be varied and a statement of the council’s reasons for proposing to make the order are shown below.

Public Notice (PDF, 64 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 67 kB)

Existing Order (PDF, 1143 kB)

Technical plans

TR/11160 - B4114 Lutterworth Road (PDF, 1359kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 071).

Objections

If you wish to object to any of the proposals, details of how to make an objection are contained within the Public Notices. Objections must be received in writing and the grounds in which they are made must be stated. All correspondence will normally be treated as public documents and may be communicated to other persons affected (personally identifiable information will be redacted in line with General Data Protection Regulations)

Please note we can also accept representations via email sent to [email protected], with 'Lutterworth Road' as the subject header.

The objection period ends on the 31 July 2020.