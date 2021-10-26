New website helps to highlight adoption

A new website, launched by Adoption Central England, features a range of information and articles for anyone interested in adoption or who has been affected by adoption.

Adoption Central England (ACE) - the regional adoption agency for Coventry, Solihull, Herefordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire – improved their website to make it easy for people to understand the whole adoption process and offer a useful resource for everyone including birth parents, adopted adults or prospective and current adopters.

ACE is the first adoption service to become a certified Dyadic Psychotherapy Practice (DDP). ACE apply the principles of DDP within all relationships, inviting open and engaged conversation so that everyone feels heard and their experiences validated. This is also replicated on the website which highlights that ACE treat everybody who needs support with empathy, acceptance and respect.

The new resource allows for easy access of information and navigation around the site, key features include:

Steps to adoption

Family Connexions – a service for birth family members

Clear signposting to support

Information about step-parent adoption

Information for adopted adults

The resource page includes useful up to date information on a range of topics such as health, education, financial support and other local services that may be helpful to adoptive families and adopted people. The real-life stories section provides a real sense of what it's like to adopt and these invaluable experiences are a must for anyone interested in adoption.

Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education said: “Supporting families and our children is a key priority for Warwickshire County Council and ACE has successfully placed a number of children with approved adopters.

“For many people the website is the first place they come to for information about adoption and the refreshed website is a great tool for anyone interested in adoption.”

Visit the ACE website at aceadoption.com.

ACE is interested in recruiting adoptive parents from all sections of the community and is particularly keen to hear from people who are able to consider slightly older children and groups of brothers and sister.

To find out more about adoption with ACE you can follow ACE on Facebook, call 0300 369 0556 or email enquiries@aceadoption.com