Coventry Road, Southam - 30mph Speed Limit Order

The Restricted Roads order that was consulted upon along Coventry Road, Southam is being made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council are making the restricted roads order as described in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 62 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 43 kB)

Original Order (PDF, 289 kB)

Revocation Order (PDF, 125 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11145 (PDF, 867 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412071).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

