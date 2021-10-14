Celebrating the best of Warwickshire: The High Sheriff’s Big Bike Ride

High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Lady Min Willoughby de Broke, recently completed a gruelling cycling challenge of over 200 miles across the length and breadth of Warwickshire.

Min’s challenge had two key aims:

To showcase the incredible people, organisations and independent businesses that make Warwickshire the best it can be to live, work and visit; and

To raise £10k for the High Sheriff’s Fund, which was established to hand-out grants to the many small voluntary and community organisations operating at a grassroots level in Warwickshire.

The itinerary for the Big Bike Ride was as follows:

Day 1: Friday 1 October 2021

The Big Bike Ride began at 09:00 at Shipston High School in Shipston on Stour and ended at Henley in Arden at around 15:35.

Along the route, Min stopped at Stratford, Bidford, Alcester, and Henley in Arden and covered a total distance of 50 miles.

Day 2: Saturday 2 October 2021

Day two saw some of the worst weather of the challenge with pouring rain from just after dawn until long into the evening. Min set out at 09:30 at The Garden Shed in Wellesbourne and ended at the Acre Close Community Building in Whitnash.

Along the route, Min visited Wellesbourne, Warwick, Kenilworth, Leamington, and Whitnash and covered a total distance of 35 miles.

Day 3: Sunday 3 October 2021

Day 3, no rain but strong winds, which saw the High Sheriff beginning (09:45) and ending (14:45) her ride at the Gilkes Garage Café in Kineton.

Along this circular route, Min took in some of Warwickshire’s most picturesque scenery and villages, stopping at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, Chesterton Windmill and Compton Verney and covering 38 miles

Day 4: Monday 4 October 2021

On the penultimate day of cycling, Min began in Southam at 09:10 and ended the day at Ryton Pools Country Park, just outside Rugby, at 15:40

Her route took her through Southam, Napton, Rugby, Bulkington and Brinklow and covered a total of 48 miles.

Day 5: Tuesday 5 October 2021

On the final day of her challenge, Min undertook another circular route, beginning at 09:00 and ending 15:45 in Atherstone.

Her route took her through Atherstone, Polesworth, Coleshill, Bedworth and Nuneaton, covering 47 miles in total.

The final day of cycling was purposely timed to coincide with the start of Stage 3 of the Women’s Tour which took place on Wednesday 6 October in Atherstone and where Min set proceedings in motion by waving the flag to start the event just before midday.

The Lady Willoughby de Broke, said of her Bike Ride: “I knew that when I became High Sheriff that I wanted to do something big, something that would challenge myself while shining a light on all the amazing businesses and organisations that contribute to making Warwickshire the best it can be!

“I was under no illusion that cycling over 200 miles in October would be an easy feat, but it is worthwhile if it showcases the beauty of this County and the amazing character and kindness of its residents and raises essential money to help grassroot organisations across the county.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are so fortunate that we live in Warwickshire, a county with a wide array of outstanding natural beauty and equally outstanding organisations, independent businesses and communities who all work tirelessly together to make this county the best it can be.

“We are also lucky to have such a passionate (and no less tireless) High Sheriff, in Min, who has dedicated her tenure in the role to raising the profile of all the different elements that make our County such an incredible place to live, work, play and visit.

“I would like to congratulate Min at the completion of her ambitious cycling challenge across Warwickshire, what a fantastic achievement and great to see so many local businesses and organisations out in force to support our High Sheriff.”

