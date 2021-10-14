Butterfly Effect takes flight at Shire Hall in Warwick

Warwickshire County Council’s Shire Hall will be the location for an incredible light installation next week as The Myton Hospices’ The Butterfly Effect takes flight.

The light show will feature over 1,000 individual photographs submitted by families as they celebrate the lives of lost loved ones. The images will be projected onto the front of Shire Hall on Market Place in Warwick, forming a butterfly mosaic before dispersing into lots of smaller butterflies taking flight.

The Butterfly Effect will be on show at Coventry Broadgate from 14 – 16 October before moving onto Warwick from 17 – 19 October, with Shire Hall lit up between 6pm – 9pm each evening. There will be musical entertainment and the opportunity to talk to members of the Myton team.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “We were delighted when Myton Hospice selected Shire Hall as the Warwickshire location for the Warwick flight of The Butterfly Effect.

“With its prominent location looking over the market square in the town centre it really will be a special and beautiful tribute to celebrate the lives of loved ones. Warwickshire County Council was honoured to be asked to be one of the locations and it is a charity that is close to the hearts of so many people in the county.”

Charlotte Ingram, Director of Income Generation and Supporter Development for The Myton Hospices, said:

“After what has been an incredibly difficult time for so many, we want to come together and celebrate the lives of our loved ones in the most special way, whilst ensuring that we can continue our vital work, now and in the future.

We passionately believe that everyone matters for every single moment of their life and, by supporting each other, we can create something amazing – this belief is at the heart of everything we do. I hope that you will join us to become part of The Butterfly Effect; together we can make a difference.”

Dedications for The Butterfly Effect have now closed but you can still make a donation to support Myton’s vital work, and if you donate £30 or more you will receive a limited edition locally crafted, metal hanging Myton butterfly as a lasting keepsake.

Find out more at www.mytonhospice.org/butterfly