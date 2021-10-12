Residents encouraged not to return to pre-pandemic behaviours

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire, is urging residents not to revert to pre-pandemic behaviours.

With cases of Covid-19 remaining high across the county, the Director of Public Health for Warwickshire, Dr Shade Agboola, is urging residents not to revert to pre-pandemic behaviours to stop cases increasing any further.

With winter fast approaching and additional pressures such as flu and sickness bugs set to add to the pressures on the NHS, now is not the time to lapse on key measures such as washing our hands regularly, keeping a distance from those we do not live with and wearing a face-covering in closed spaces, crowded places and close contact settings, especially when there is poor ventilation.

We are all having to live with Covid-19, and while restrictions have relaxed, we can make a difference by following a few easy steps including:

getting vaccinated against both Covid-19 and flu

testing regularly

wearing face coverings in crowded spaces

washing hands regularly

letting fresh air in when indoors

social distancing

We know many people across Warwickshire have been following, and continue to, follow the national guidelines. However, we’re also seeing cases continue to rise as people disengage with the messaging.

Talking about keeping each other safe, Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health Warwickshire said:

“With the winter months and celebrations such as Christmas fast approaching, now is the time to make a concerted effort to reduce the rise in cases. We all want to spend time with the ones we love and enjoy time with our friends and we absolutely can do this. We just need to do it safely.

“Simple steps such as taking an LFT test (lateral flow test) at home and getting a negative result before meeting up can make all the difference. As will staying at home, self-isolating and booking a PCR test if you have Covid-19 symptoms. If you are visiting friends at home, open the windows and keep the room well ventilated, it may be a little colder, but it will keep you safer. If you do go to places where there are lots of people, then wear a face covering. It’s only for a short time and it will reduce your chances of picking up Covid-19 or spreading it to others who may not have yet been vaccinated.

“We all have a role to play in reducing Covid-19 cases across the county, not just for our safety but for the safety of our loved ones, friends and the wider community. If we stop taking precautions, we will continue to see cases rise across Warwickshire, which will result in more hospitalisations and sadly more deaths. As a community we have already come so far, so let’s continue to work together and do the right thing for Warwickshire.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care said “Whilst we are enjoying getting back to a more normal way of living, we need to learn how to live with Covid-19. The measures we have had in place throughout the pandemic including hands-face-space, have served a purpose and when used consistently and appropriately, they have helped to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in our communities. So, let’s not lose that, especially as the winter months approach."

For more information, advice and support, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus