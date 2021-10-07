Stop smoking to protect friends and family from household fires

Warwickshire residents are encouraged to give up smoking this October to improve their personal health and to protect friends and family members from household fires related to smoking. Warwickshir...

Warwickshire residents are encouraged to give up smoking this October to improve their personal health and to protect friends and family members from household fires related to smoking.

Warwickshire County Council is supporting the annual Stoptober campaign and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is highlighting the dangers that smoking and smoking materials can pose to households.

Government research states that there were 6,572 fire incidents recorded in the UK between 2020 and 2021 where smokers’ materials, cigarette lighters or matches were listed as the primary source of ignition for the fire. Smoking-related fires can be caused by people smoking in bed, knocking over ashtrays or leaving lit cigarettes unattended.

Unfortunately these minor actions can have fatal consequences and in the same time period there were 908 fatalities in the UK where smokers’ materials, cigarette lighters or matches were listed as the primary source of ignition for the fire.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “This Stoptober is a great time for people in Warwickshire to try and kick their smoking habit not just for their personal wellbeing but for the safety of others. I know that it can be a truly difficult task to change a habit that some people may have maintained for many years however there are so many reasons to stop smoking such as the increased risk of housefires.

“This change in lifestyle can protect friends and family from tragic accidents that can have devastating consequences. Warwickshire County Council is fully supportive of people trying to quit and our Quit4Good service is there to help residents.”

Smokers should take precautions against household fires such as smoking outside, keeping smoking paraphernalia away from children, emptying ashtrays regularly and keeping them at the back of gardens away from houses and making sure their cigarettes are fully extinguished and disposed properly. It can be helpful to maintain a bedtime routine of closing all doors to minimise the risk of fire spread.

Warwickshire’s stop smoking support service, Quit4Good, is a free 12-week programme providing regular support from expert Stop Smoking Advisors and stop smoking medication (prescription payable) available at a number of Pharmacies and GPs across the county.

For more information about Quit 4 Good visit quit4good.warwickshire.gov.uk

Pregnant women and their families can receive free confidential support, advice and treatment from the Stop Smoking in Pregnancy Service (SSiP). Visit www.Quit4Baby.co.uk or call 07917 227 004.

The NHS quit smoking app is free to download and gives residents advice and support at their fingertips.