Potford Bridge, Linden Lane, Polesworth - 7.5 tonne weight limit

Scheme Overview

Following a structural assessment on the bridge known as Potford Bridge on Linden Lane, Polesworth a request has been received to impose a 7.5 tonnes weight limit on the bridgefrom the Bridge Maintenance Section of Warwickshire County Council, to make a structural weight limit order, the effect of which would be to impose a 7.5 tonnes weight limit on the bridge known as Potford Bridge on Linden Lane, Polesworth. This has resulted in the restrictions as described in the public notice below.

Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice (PDF, 60 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 14 kB)

Weight Limit Order (PDF, 222 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11348-99 (PDF, 539 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to this Order may be made to Ross Corben, County Highways, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 476852). Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.