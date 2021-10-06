Old Hill, Long Compton 30mph Speed Limit Extension

As part of the Delegated budget funding the existing 30mph speed limit will be extended on Old Hill to encompass the new housing development in Park Court, Old Hill Long Compton.

Scheme Overview

As part of the Delegated budget funding the existing 30mph speed limit will be extended on Old Hill to encompass the new housing development in Park Court, Old Hill Long Compton to reduce vehicle speeds as it’s currently NSL (60mph). Comparisons of traffic speeds ‘before’ and ‘after’ the lower limit has been introduced will be made. These will show if the lower speed limit is an effective speed-reducing measure and improves safety for pedestrians/motorists within the area.

Public Notice and Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 82 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 93 kB)

Order to be Varied (PDF, 454 kB)

Speed Limit Order (PDF, 130 kB)

Technical Plans

MWT21 024-05 (PDF, 339 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Chris Round, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 413789).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

