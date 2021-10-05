05/10/2021 New law bans Botox for under 18s

The Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021 has come in to force

From 1 October 2021 it is a criminal offence to administer botulinum toxin (commonly known as ‘Botox’) or a filler by way of injection for a cosmetic purpose to a person under 18 in England, even if they have the permission of someone over 18.

It is also an offence to make arrangements or book an appointment to provide these treatments to anyone under the age of 18 in England.

This would not apply where the arranged procedure will be administered by a doctor, or a regulated health professional acting in accordance with the directions of a doctor.

The purpose of the new law is to safeguard children from the potential health risks of botulinum toxins (commonly known as ‘Botox’) and cosmetic fillers.

For more details visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/botulinum-toxin-and-cosmetic-fillers-for-under-18s-guidance-for-businesses/botulinum-toxin-and-cosmetic-fillers-for-under-18s-guidance-for-businesses