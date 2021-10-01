Rugby CPE Variation I 2021

As part of a proposed development at the junction of Lawford Rd/Jubilee Rd/Addison Rd, Rugby a request has been received to extend the existing No Waiting At Any time (NWAAT) on the A428 Lawford Road.

Scheme Overview

There is an upcoming development of the existing mini island arrangement to the above junction which will create a new road layout. Part of that layout will reduce the eastbound running lane width due to the redesigned centre splitter island. There is currently a gap in the parking restriction regime along the north eastern kerb line.

The effect is vehicles may park without restriction, but will reduce road width and make it difficult for other vehicles to pass, especially larger types. The proposal is to extend the existing Double Yellow Lines from outside No 264 Lawford Road for a distance of ten metres to link in with the existing Bus Stop Clearway restriction. The effect of this proposal is aimed to keep the carriageway clear of parked vehicles thus assist in the free flow of traffic away from the new traffic island.

Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice (PDF, 92 kB)

Rugby 2017 CPE Consolidation Order (PDF, 1455 kB)

Rugby 2021 CPE Variation I Order (PDF, 92 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 34 kB)

Technical Plans

EL95 (PDF, 1115 kB)

MWT21 005-99 (PDF, 575 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell, County Highways, Minor Works Team, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or sent by email to countyhighwaysminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk

(Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 5 November 2021.