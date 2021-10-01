Booking a COVID-19 PCR test in Warwickshire

With more positive cases of COVID-19 being recorded in our communities, particularly through schools, it is increasingly important that people know how to access tests to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition to continuing to take rapid tests (LFT) every 3-4 days, those with symptoms of COVID-19 or anyone who has been in contact with a positive case should book a PCR test. Schools and employers may ask for confirmation of a negative test result before people can return to work and classrooms and Warwickshire County Council is reminding people of the different ways they can do this. It is also sharing some advice from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to make the process as smooth as possible.



PCR tests must be booked at a local testing site or mobile testing unit in advance. People can call 119 or go to www.gov.uk to make an appointment or order a home testing kit. Details about different testing options can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidtesting



The DHSC has responded to reports that some people have found it difficult to get a test slot. The government body has confirmed that from 28 September local test centre booking slots will be released at lunchtime and mid-evening daily, for slots the following day.



People are advised to avoid booking at breakfast time as morning slots will have been taken the previous day and some centres will be full. Mobile testing unit slots are released at 7pm each day, and the option to book a mobile test slot will be offered if the unit is in a local area the next day.



Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care said: “COVID-19 is still with us and whilst we enjoy some of our freedoms back we do have to accept that testing for the virus will be part of our lives for some time. Many of us are exempt from self-isolation requirements but we still need to do all we can to protect each other from any suspected risks.



“The process for testing may not be as smooth or as comfortable as we’d like but it is necessary so please continue to take regular tests at home and book a PCR test if you have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who is positive. There are different ways to get a test and arrangements have been made at local centres to manage demand. If this is not the best option for you please remember that you can request a test to be sent to your home instead.”