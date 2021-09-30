New SEND Inclusion Guidance for schools to boost support for children and families in Warwickshire

More guidance is available for school staff to meet the needs of young learners in Warwickshire with the new Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Inclusion Guidance.

The Guidance is available online as part of Warwickshire’s Local Offer and its purpose is to help school staff to implement effective extra support for young people. It is structured in the four broad areas of need as outlined in the government’s SEND Code of Practice to support schools to plan provision for learners. The four areas are Cognition and Learning, Social Emotional and Mental Health, Communication and Interaction and Physical and Sensory.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children, Families & Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The new guidance feeds into the ongoing work in Warwickshire to provide every child with access to high-quality education so they can achieve their full potential. I am confident that educational professionals will find the new resources to be helpful and useful when supporting young learners in the county.”

The guidance was developed working alongside practitioners and parents, and promotes Warwickshire’s inclusive, needs-led ethos in supporting children and young people with SEND in mainstream schools when appropriate. A video with more information is also available.

Explore the guidance on Warwickshire’s County Council’s website.