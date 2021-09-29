29/09/2021 Guidance on the safe dispensing of fuel

Guidance for fuel retailers

Whilst we understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for you and your staff we would like to remind you that you should only authorise dispensing into United Nations approved containers.

As part of your Dangerous Substances and Explosive Atmospheres Regulations 2002 you should have considered how customers filling approved containers on the forecourt can be undertaken safely. Containers should be removed from the vehicle and placed on the ground. Each container should only be opened when it is being filled and closed before filling another container. It is recognised that a consumer should limit the number of containers to be filled at 2 unless a risk assessment has been undertaken to ensure the safety of the forecourt. If you can’t see the container stop the dispenser.

Staff should be supported to stop the dispenser if a customer tries to fill an unsuitable container or has more than 2 containers. Please visit our website if you need further advice: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/trading-standards-business-advice/storing-selling-hazardous-products/2