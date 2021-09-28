28/09/2021 NHS COVID pass fraud and other scam warnings

Rogue traders and scams reported to Trading Standards by Warwickshire residents and others

NHS COVID Pass Fraud

Criminals are using the NHS COVID Pass as a way to target the public by convincing them to hand over money, financial details and personal information.

They are sending imitation text messages, emails and making phone calls pretending to be from the NHS, and offering fake vaccine certificates for sale online and through social media.

If you are contacted about your NHS COVID Pass:

Be alert to links and attachments in unexpected text messages or emails

Do not respond to requests for money, passwords or financial details

Challenge: Could it be fake?

Use the official NHS COVID Pass website: www.nhs.uk/nhscovidpass

The NHS COVID Pass is available to demonstrate your COVID-19 status either in a digital or paper format via the NHS App, the NHS website or by calling 119.

For information on how to get your free NHS COVID Pass, visit www.nhs.uk/nhscovidpass

What to do if you suspect you have been a victim of an NHS COVID Pass scam

If you receive a call and suspect it to be fraudulent, hang up. If you are suspicious about an email, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk. If you are suspicious about a text message, forward it to the number 7726, which is free-of-charge.

If you believe you are the victim of a fraud, please report this to Action Fraud as soon as possible by visiting actionfraud.police.uk or calling 0300 123 2040.

If you have any information relating to NHS COVID Pass or vaccine certificate fraud you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers online at covidfraudhotline.org or phone on 0800 587 5030.

National Cyber-Security Centre report a suspicious website tool

Many scammers operate fake websites, which will download viruses onto your computer or try to steal your passwords or other personal information. This is sometimes called 'phishing'. You can now report a suspicious website to the National Cyber-Security Centre. By reporting, you can help us stop cyber criminals and protect others online: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/section/about-this-website/report-scam-website

Bogus Amazon callers

Warwickshire residents have reported a spike in bogus Amazon phone calls. The fraudsters claim that orders have been placed using the residents accounts, sometimes for items valued at hundreds of pounds! These bogus phone calls are attempts to steal Amazon account user names and passwords and other personal and financial information with a view to stealing money.

Never provide any personal or financial information to cold callers. If you think there is a problem with one of your online accounts, type the address in to your web browser or use the app. Do not follow any links you may have been sent, they could take you to fake websites!

Beware offers to ‘buy’ your social media accounts

Young people are being targeted by fraudsters who offer thousands of pounds to buy their social media accounts. Unfortunately, those that agree to hand over their user names and passwords to the fraudsters never receive a penny, but their accounts are used to scam others.

Never divulge your user name or password.

Beware copycat driving licence websites

Young people are being scammed for hundreds of pounds after applying for their provisional driving licences via bogus copycat websites. To apply for or renew any Government documentation, always begin your search at GOV.UK: https://www.gov.uk/

More about copycat websites: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCfOQC7ONSI

Gamers are scammed by bogus PS5 sellers

Warwickshire residents have reported being scammed out of hundreds of pounds after attempting to purchase hard-to-find PS5s. Supply problems have meant’ that there is currently a shortage of PS5s, leaving gamers to turn to private sellers on social media and Internet marketplaces. However, some have reported to Trading Standards paying for PS5s that are never delivered!

For advice in safe online shopping, visit Get Safe Online: https://www.getsafeonline.org/