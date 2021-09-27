New support service for young people with SEND launched – connect and be heard

A national charity providing support services for children, young people and their families has received grant funding by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) to run a new support service in the count...

A national charity providing support services for children, young people and their families has received grant funding by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) to run a new support service in the county - connect and be heard.

KIDS West Midlands will be running the new programme to provide support to young people aged 14-25 with a Special Educational Need and/or Disability (SEND). The charity was awarded funding following a successful bid for funds from Warwickshire Covid-19 Mental Wellbeing & Resilience Fund. The new project will run from September 2021 to September 2022 to support young people’s mental health and increase their participation in their local communities.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council said: “I am really pleased that Warwickshire County Council has been able to provide the funding for the connect and be heard project. It is a great way for young people with special educational needs and or disability to have their voice heard and to receive support and advice around mental health.

“I am sure that the project will be of real benefit of all those involved, and I look forward to hearing more about the great work being delivered by KIDS West Midlands.”

The charity will be organising an online monthly group creating an opportunity to meet new people, make friends and take part in a range of activities to promote positive emotional wellbeing and have a voice. The online group will be facilitated by KIDS staff with the young people planning and agreeing the activities.

KIDS also plan to host social meet ups in the school holidays and facilitate individual support for young people to make decisions that impact on their future.

Claire Reid, Regional Manager for KIDS, said: “KIDS is delighted to be one of the beneficiaries of the Warwickshire Covid-19 Mental Wellbeing & Resilience Fund. With the support of this innovative funding from Warwickshire County Council we have been able to launch our Connect and Be Heard Project that will directly benefit young people with SEND aged 14-25 and their families across the county.

“The project aim is to support young people with their emotional well-being and increase their resilience to build strategies which can be used throughout their life. Supporting young people to build their confidence, skills and opportunity to participate in decision making that impacts on their lives.

“Working together we can improve the lives of young disabled people and their families in Warwickshire.”