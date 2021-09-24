Come and say hello during Libraries Week

Come and say hello! is the invite from Warwickshire County Council’s library service as this year’s Libraries Week (4 –10 October) celebrations get underway. And...

Come and say hello! is the invite from Warwickshire County Council’s library service as this year’s Libraries Week (4 –10 October) celebrations get underway.

And for customers that might not have been to their local library for a while, it's a great time to return, with a jam-packed week of events and activities to suit all ages.

From Rhyme Time events, to author panels, and virtual reading events there is something for everyone. And with a mix of online and library-based events, there is flexibility and choice in how customers can participate.

Additionally, Warwickshire Libraries are launching their Book Amnesty campaign which will run all the way through October. This is simply a request for customers to bring back any items that they may still have at home, it doesn’t matter for how long, just drop them back in and all fines and charges will be waived.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Interim Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said: “We have been so pleased to see so many of our customers return to libraries over recent months, following the easing of restrictions. And we want to use Libraries Week as a real celebration of everything we have to offer in our libraries

“We’ve got a brilliant programme of events running through the week – some virtual, some in person. And with our book amnesty running all month if you’ve had a clear out during lockdown and found any library items that are past their return date – don’t worry – drop them back in and we’ll take them back, no questions asked and all fines and charges will be cleared.

“We look forward to seeing our regular customers and welcoming back those that might not have seen us for a while, our doors will be open and our staff can’t wait to say hello!”

Libraries Week is a national campaign that celebrates our much-loved libraries and the central role they play in the community. This year’s theme showcases how libraries are taking action and changing lives.

Warwickshire Libraries’ social media accounts are a great way to keep in touch with what’s going on, not only during Libraries Week, but all through the year. Follow them on:

Here’s a selection of some of the events taking place during Libraries Week.

Find out what is happening at your local library - warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

Find your closest Mobile Library stop here - warwickshire.gov.uk/mobilelibraries

Book Gifting at Rhyme Times

Gift books will be given away to Rhyme Time attendees during the week so that parents can bond with their babies with books and reading.

To find Rhyme Time sessions in participating Libraries, please visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities (Advance booking required)

Get to know your Library - Daily Feature 1pm Facebook & Twitter

We will be showcasing our library buildings/services and staff throughout Libraries Week, bringing you closer to the work that we do and unique spaces we occupy.

In conversation with Stephen Booth, UK crime novelist, at Rugby Library

Rugby Library will be welcoming UK crime novelist Stephen Booth on Tuesday 5th October at 7.15pm. He'll be answering all your questions and even signing a few books! Book your free place on Eventbrite.

Author Panel/Discussion event at Kenilworth Library

Join three fantastic Warwickshire-based authors for an evening of book discussion at Kenilworth Library from 7pm on Wednesday 6 October. Hear from domestic noir thriller author, Penny Batchelor, Katy Colins, the author of six uplifting fiction novels and Fran Hill, author of the memoir ‘Miss, What Does Incomprehensible Mean?’ Each author will be speaking about their publishing journey and writing as well as taking audience questions.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance via Warwickshire Libraries’ Eventbrite.

In conversation with Freya Sampson, author of the debut novel ‘The Last Library’ – a virtual Libraries Week event

We’ll be joined via Microsoft Teams by debut novelist Freya Sampson who will be telling us about her first novel ‘The Last Library’. For this free virtual event, Freya will be sharing her insights in to being a debut novelist and there will be the opportunity to ask questions during the session which starts at 7.30pm on Thursday 7 October. Register to attend on Eventbrite.

Doing it digital

Warwickshire Libraries successful digital services are of course available around the clock. On Friday 8 October, from 11am the team will be on hand to showcase what is available and how to download it. Find out more and book your place on Tickets from Eventbrite

Visit our eLibrary for eBooks & eAudio from BorrowBox, eMags , eNewspapers and more

Search the Library catalogue and reserve titles

Use our Information and Learning resources

#WarksReadingHour - virtual event

Join in with our silent reading half hour and then spend some time chatting about books and reading via Microsoft Teams on Friday 8th October between 7pm and 8pm.

Tickets from Eventbrite

Young Poet Laureate final

Libraries Week will also see the selection of Warwickshire’s next Young Poet Laureate. Candidates will take part in a virtual workshop with a professional poet, virtual interview with our judging panel and perform to an audience of invited guests before our winner is announced at the end of Libraries Week.

World of Work - local history collections

See our ‘World of Work’ displays created from material within the local history collections held by many libraries in the county, these include photographs, books, and other material. Sometimes little is known about a photograph on display, so this is also a way of trying to find out more from customers about the people or places in the photographs. Displays can be seen at Alcester, Atherstone, Bedworth, Coleshill, Kenilworth, Leamington, Nuneaton, Rugby, Southam and Stratford libraries until 10th October.