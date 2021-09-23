Time to learn something new?

It’s never late to start learning or keep improving on the things you already know. Warwickshire Adult and Community Learning (ACL) is pleased to be opening their venues ready for the Autumn courses.

The service offers a range of courses to help adults maintain their wellbeing, develop skills for work and support their children’s learning and development. It has resumed the delivery of courses in the classroom along with courses for learners to access online at home.

The programme for the new academic year includes a range of courses addressing the impact of the pandemic. The pandemic has obviously reinforced how crucial the ability to do things online is. There is a new national 'digital skills entitlement', which means that all adult learners who need to develop basic ICT skills can access learning and qualifications for free.

In a new venture, Warwickshire ACL is offering Maths GCSE as a one-year blended course, online and face to face class. The course is for everyone; from people who want to develop their Maths skills or need to help their children with homework to anyone whose first language is not English and wants an understanding of the Maths vocabulary.

For learners interested in improving their English or who are looking to either get a job or enhance employment prospects, ACL is still running courses on basic English and ESOL classes up to Level 2. The friendly, qualified and experienced tutors will work with students to identify and achieve goals. Students will work in small groups to ensure plenty of opportunities to practise.

As one of the service’s aims has always been to give the opportunity to learners to connect with people, wellbeing courses are offered not only to focus on arts and languages classes, but to promote creativity, and meeting others with similar aims and interests which can inspire and encourage along the way.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education, said: “The return to some face-to-face learning is terrific news for those who view adult learning as an experience and a chance to increase social circles as well as skills.

“The digital offer is exciting and will help anyone whose confidence in operating in an increasingly digital environment could do with a boost.

“The pandemic has created some real difficulties for people so anyone looking to increase their skill set and employability can increase both their skills and confidence. Learning should be a lifelong journey and give experiences beyond the classroom. I’m pleased that we are now back to offering a wider range of opportunities and experiences for learners of all ages.”

Further information about the courses can be found on our website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/acl

Check the news updates on our social media channels or simply call us on 01926 736392.