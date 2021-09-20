Save a life. Park it right.

Residents are reminded that considerate parking can be the difference between life and death.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is today launching a week-long initiative to reinforce a long-running Warwickshire fire and rescue service campaign that reminds drivers to think before they park and leave enough room for emergency vehicles to get through.

Obstructing roads and double parking could mean the difference between the emergency services saving a life or not when attending a fatality.

Have you ever considered how much room a fire engine will need to get through?

The answer is roughly 3 metres or approximately the width of two cars.

There are five easy steps to help you park it right:

Park close to the kerb

Mirrors in

- moving your mirrors in can create even more space; Park straight;

Straighten your wheels

- every little helps; Junctions and Bends- Vehicles need more space than you might think.

This week the partnership will be sharing social media posts throughout and schools will be contacted to remind parents to think about where they are parking when on the school run.

Fire crews also carry park it right leaflets to educate any inconsiderate parking they come across. Police Safer Neighbourhood teams will also be involved in promoting the message in communities.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We are reminding all when you park your cars to please consider who might need to get past in a hurry. Always leave room for emergency vehicles to get through and never park on the yellow markings outside our fire stations.”

Sally Bunyard-Spiers, Inspector for Rugby Safer Neighbourhood team said “The extra time taken to reach an incident can cost lives. We are asking that everyone thinks before they park, allowing emergency services to reach the residents of Warwickshire in the quickest time.”

More information about the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Park it Right Campaign can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/parkitright

More information about the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership can be found on the website: https://warksroadsafety.org/

