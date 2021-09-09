Warwickshire celebrates Emergency Services Day 2021

Representatives from Warwickshire’s emergency services and Warwickshire County Council gathered at Shire Hall this morning for a special flag-raising ceremony and a two-minute silence to mark.999 Day.

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, is a national event supported by Her Majesty The Queen, TRH The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge and the Prime Minister, to pay tribute to the millions of people who work and volunteer across the NHS and emergency services, including more than 250,000 first responders.

999 Day promotes the work of the emergency services, promotes using the emergency services responsibly, educates the public about basic lifesaving skills, and promotes the many career and volunteering opportunities available.

The ceremony, which took place outside Shire Hall in Warwick this morning, was an opportunity to say thank you to all those emergency service colleagues who dedicate themselves to protecting their communities and to remembering those brave and courageous individuals who have been killed in the line of duty over the past 200 years.

Representing Warwickshire’s emergency services at the event were Ben Smith, Assistant Chief Constable for Warwickshire Police, Steven Nesbeth, Senior Operations Manager for West Midlands Ambulance Service at the Warwick Hub and Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, along with some of Warwickshire’s firefighters.

The ceremony was also attended by Min Willoughby de Broke, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Jeremy Pragnell, representing Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant Timothy Cox, Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Mark Ryder, the Council’s Strategic Director for Communities.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Cllr Andy Crump said: “999 Day is our opportunity to take a moment to recognise the dedication of all of those who work tirelessly across the NHS and emergency services, including those who give their time voluntarily, without whom the emergency services could not operate effectively.

“Over the last year and a half, we have seen our emergency services take even greater risks to help protect our people and communities. They have shown incredible strength and bravery, and we want to take this moment to show our gratitude and say thank you for all that they have done, and continue to do, to keep us healthy and safe.

“It takes a special kind of person to do the jobs that they do, often putting others first or having to face considerable danger to keep others protected. Over 7,500 members of the UK emergency services have been killed in the line of duty over the past 200 years, so we will also be pausing for a moment to honour all those who have sadly lost their lives while serving their nation.

“I hope others were also able to join us in celebrating and saying thank you to those who keep our communities safe on this 999 Day.”

Warwickshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable, Ben Smith, said: “This Emergency Services Day I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who works for Warwickshire Police, and to all our partners, for all that they do to protect the communities of Warwickshire.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service’s Senior Operations Manager for Warwick Hub, Steven Nesbeth, said: “It’s important that we commemorate 999 Day and highlight the hard work of all of the staff who are serving and protecting the community.

“Over the past 18 months to two years staff have worked relentlessly, sacrificing themselves at times and their families, and looking out for the public. I would like to say thank you to all of them.”

Throughout the day, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service, and others have been sharing their messages of thanks on social media.