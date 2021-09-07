07/09/2021 Government extension of the mandatory UKCA start date

Extension of the mandatory UKCA start date of 1 January 2022 until 1 January 2023

Businesses will have an additional year to apply new product safety markings for most products placed on the market in England, Scotland and Wales, the government has announced.

This extension means all goods which previously required the CE marking will not need to use the UKCA marking until 1 January 2023.

The exception is medical devices, where businesses will not need to use the UKCA marking until 1 July 2023.

Businesses must take action to ensure they are ready to apply UKCA marking by 1 January 2023, the final deadline.

For more advice visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/businesses-given-more-time-to-apply-new-product-safety-marking