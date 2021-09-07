NHS and emergency service heroes to be recognised in Warwickshire for 999 Day 

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating Emergency Services Day on 9 September, paying tribute to our NHS and emergency service heroes.

On Thursday 9 September, we will be joining people across the country to mark Emergency Services Day (or 999 Day), a national event supported by Her Majesty The Queen, TRH The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge and the Prime Minister, to pay tribute to the millions of people who work and volunteer across the NHS and emergency services.

At 9am on the day, we will be showing our appreciation to all our emergency service colleagues as we raise the 999 Day flag at the Council’s Shire Hall building in Warwick and will take a moment to remember our brave and courageous emergency services personnel killed in the line of duty with a two minutes silence.

Fire fighters at all 17 of Warwickshire’s fire stations will also be raising the flag and taking part in the silence to pay their respects.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Cllr Andy Crump said:

“999 Day is our opportunity to take a moment to recognise the dedication of all of those who work tirelessly across the NHS and emergency services, including those who give their time voluntarily, without whom the emergency services could not operate effectively.

“Over the last year and a half, we have seen our emergency services take even greater risks to help protect our people and communities. They have shown incredible strength and bravery, and we want to take this moment to show our gratitude and say thank you for all that they have done, and continue to do, to keep us healthy and safe.

“It takes a special kind of person to do the jobs that they do, often putting others first or having to face considerable danger to keep others protected. Over 7,500 members of the UK emergency services have been killed in the line of duty over the past 200 years, so we will also be pausing for a moment to honour all those who have sadly lost their lives while serving their nation.

“I would encourage everyone to pause for a thought at 9am this Thursday 9 September and to show their appreciation in any way they can.”

We will be sharing our messages of thanks throughout the day on our Twitter @Warwickshire_CC and Facebook @WarwickshireCountyCouncil so please join in and show your appreciation for all those who deserve to be recognised this Emergency Services Day.