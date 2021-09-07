Warwickshire Music Service strikes the right chord

It’s great news for children and young people with a love of music as Warwickshire Music is now offering free music groups and ensembles for the county’s schoolchildren for the academic year.

As the service looks to return its presence in schools and Music Centres across the county to pre-pandemic levels, the waiving of fees comes as an added incentive for budding musicians across the county.

Starting from this term, there will be no charge for music groups and ensembles – collective music groups which allow the children to showcase their developing skills - for the academic year.

This means as pupils return for the new academic year, as we emerge from over 18 months of inactivity in group music making opportunities due to the impact of the pandemic, there is a wide range of bands, orchestras, choirs, guitar and steel pan groups to meet interests and the ability levels of all students across Warwickshire led by the Service’s world class team of Warwickshire Music teachers.

All area and county music groups and orchestras will begin again this term with further details of the ensembles available across the county and practice times and locations here. Or at https://www.warwickshiremusichub.org/join-a-group

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education, Cllr Jeff Morgan, said; “What great news for our youngsters that there will be this free opportunity to showcase their talents, develop and make friends with their peers after such a long time.

“I’m pleased that so many of our young people, from all corners of Warwickshire, get involved in this. The benefits to confidence and learning cannot be overstated. Now that the cost has been waived for a year, I hope that ensures that many more budding musicians get the chance to showcase their skills, make new friends and enjoy the benefits of working together to create outstanding music.”

Here’s a bit of proof that Warwickshire’s schoolchildren didn’t lose their musical ears during lockdown, a virtual performance that shows how much our children value the transformative power of music. Listen and enjoy:

More information about the Warwickshire Music Service can be found online: https://www.warwickshiremusichub.org/