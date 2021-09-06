Warwickshire parents and carers of Year 6 children can now apply for Secondary School Places

As children return to school for the start of a new academic year, those going into Year 6 are being encouraged to apply for their secondary school in 2022. Parents and carers ...

Parents and carers with Year 6 children must submit their secondary school application before the deadline of 31 October. Last year, almost 7,500 children applied for a secondary school place in Warwickshire, with 97% of applications made online.

Applications should be submitted at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/applying-secondary-school-place by 31 October. Those families that apply by the deadline will receive their child’s school offer on 1 March 2022, which is National Offer Day.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education, said “Making the move to secondary school is a big step and I’d encourage parents and carers to do their research into their options. We have a useful tool on our website that allows parents and carers to find their priority area school and if possible, it’s usually a good idea to visit those schools in which you are interested to find out more about them.

“I’d also encourage parents and carers to look at the admissions criteria for each school they want to apply for, consider how their child might travel to and from school each day, and read all the available information to make an informed application.”

Parents and carers are recommended to use all the six preferences that are available to them, to maximise their chances of a place at a preferred school.

Any applications submitted after the 31 October deadline will only be considered once those submitted on time have been made offers, by which time many schools will be full and the child is much less likely to be offered a place at their preferred school.