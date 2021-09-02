A439 Warwick Road / Sand Barn Lane - Proposed Traffic Regulation Order

Proposed Traffic Regulation Orders - No Entry (except cycles) into Sand Barn Lane from the A439 Warwick Road; Left turn only (except cycles) into the A439 Warwick Road from Sand Barn Lane

Scheme overview

Restricted turning movements are proposed to reduce the number of conflicting vehicle movements at the junction, with the aim of improving road safety.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the proposed Orders, a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Orders are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Technical plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412142).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways – Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk with "A439 Black Hill" as the subject header (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 24 September 2021.