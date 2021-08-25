Warm hearted Warwickshire residents show support for Afghan families

As news emerges of the people arriving from Afghanistan seeking refuge in the UK, Warwickshire residents have been quick to step forward and offer their support.

Warwickshire is expected to welcome around 100 people into the county as part of the national Home Office plan. For some it will be a short stay as they make plans to move to be close to friends and family elsewhere in the UK. Others will be with us for longer. For all it has been a terrifying experience, fleeing their homeland, leaving behind loved ones and arriving in a new country.

Warwickshire County Council is working with partners in health and the districts and boroughs to ensure the new arrivals are safe and well. And residents of Warwickshire have been quick to show their compassion and offer support. We are currently assessing what things would be most helpful and working with local charities to coordinate donations.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “During the pandemic, a light was shone on the fabulous community spirit that characterised our county. As people are hearing about the plight of the Afghan people, many are contacting us to see how they can offer support. We want to make sure we offer the right kind of support and that people’s generous offers fit the needs of the families who have started to arrive. Working with our partners we will do all we can to make that happen.”



While we are assessing what would be most helpful, there are several local charities which support refugees and these include:

Stratford Welcome Here group who have set up a JustGiving page to support Afghan families. Money generated here will be used to purchase specific items as it becomes clear what is needed. JustGiving page



Carriers of Hope – Click here for more information

Coventry Cyrenians - Click here for more information