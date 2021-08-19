Firefighters tackle blaze at wholesale distribution site

Firefighters from Warwickshire and West Midlands Fire Service have been working tirelessly for the last few hours to tackle a blaze at Ram Enterprise in Ash Green, Coventry.

Fire crews were called at around 5pm this evening to a fire in a building on Prologis Park, Central Blvd, Coventry. On arrival crews found a large building well alight. Luckily the premises had been evacuated before the arrival of emergency services. Once crews were on site, they could see that the fire was spreading to a neighbouring building. Crews acted quickly to contain the fire and stop it spreading further. Due to their quick actions, the neighbouring property has been saved. Unfortunately, the building used by Ram Enterprise has been destroyed by the fire.

At the height of the incident there were ten appliances and around 70 firefighters working to contain the fire. A local lake was used to support the flow of water to the incident ground.

Talking about the incident, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Area Manager, Paul Morley said:

“Our crews were called to the incident at around 5pm this evening. Unfortunately, the building was well alight on arrival, but crews acted quickly to contain the fire and stop it spreading to a neighbouring business. There was a large smoke plume due to the severity of the fire and residents living in the local area were advised to close windows and doors. Our crews will remain on site throughout the evening to ensure the area remains safe. Warwickshire and Coventry Police were also in attendance to manage road closures and to ensure that the public were kept safe."

Officers from the Environment Agency were also in attendance to provide advice and support to help protect the local watercourses and environment.

The incident is now being scaled down, but firefighters will remain on site damping down. Residents are being advised that they can now open their windows.

For more information follow us on Facebook or Twitter.