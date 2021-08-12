Construction of new cycle route on Stratford Road/Shakespeare Avenue, Warwick, gets underway

Construction of a new 0.8km length of cycle route on the A429 Stratford Road and Shakespeare Avenue in Warwick is due to start on August 16th.

The aim of the scheme is to provide a safe and convenient connection between the existing cycle routes on Stratford Road and Hampton Road, which form part of a north-south link through Warwick.

The scheme is part of the County Council’s programme of new cycle route development to make it easier for people to cycle for short local journeys, helping to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, tackle congestion and support physical activity. The scheme will be funded by the Government’s Getting Building Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), and the County Council.

The proposed scheme will involve extending the existing Stratford Road shared use footway/cycleway to the pedestrian crossing point near Shakespeare Avenue, which will be upgraded to provide a safe crossing point for cyclists as well as pedestrians. On Shakespeare Avenue, the proposal will involve widening the footway on the southern side of the road to provide a new shared use footway / cycleway.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, Cllr Wallace Redford, said:

“I’m pleased to see that work is getting underway to deliver another local cycle link, contributing towards our ambitions to develop comprehensive cycle route networks in Warwickshire’s main towns and make cycling a natural choice for local journeys. By providing a safe crossing point on Stratford Road and a cycle route segregated from traffic, we hope that more people will be encouraged to cycle for everyday trips in and around Warwick.”

Sarah Windrum, chair of the CWLEP, added:

“Creating a green sustainable future is one of the key aims of the CWLEP’s Strategic Reset Framework as we all work towards delivering on the national net zero targets. Investing in new cycle routes will help towards that since it will give people more choice when considering their travel options in Warwick whether that is for commuting or leisure activities.”

ENDS