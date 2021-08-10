Coleshill company at heart of 2022 Commonwealth Games

“One of our ambitions for Birmingham 2022 is to leave a positive legacy in the region by providing opportunities and benefits to local businesses."

Next year's historic Commonwealth Games is already starting to stimulate the Warwickshire economy with a Coleshill-based company appointed by Birmingham 2022 as Official Workforce Uniform Provider.

Incorporatewear Ltd will design, produce and supply the uniform to the entire Games workforce, following a competitive tender process.

The company is also responsible for delivering the uniform for technical officials, Batonbearers during the Queen’s Baton Relay as it travels through the UK, and the Commonwealth Collective; the 13,000 volunteers that will come together to help deliver the biggest sporting and cultural event ever seen in the West Midlands.

The official uniform design will visually unite the Birmingham 2022 workforce so they are easily identifiable to athletes, spectators, Games family members, media, broadcasters and sponsors. The uniform will also incorporate the look and vision of the Games brand, whilst reflecting the history, heritage and diversity of Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Aligning with Birmingham 2022’s sustainability commitments, Incorporatewear will strive to achieve ‘zero waste to landfill’ for all Games products. This will see environmental considerations be applied throughout the design and manufacturing process, and minimise or avoid packaging where possible.

With Birmingham 2022 being the first Commonwealth Games to embed Social Value in every contract opportunity, Incorporatewear has also committed to support and create opportunities for local people and businesses. This includes working with a West Midlands-based tree-planting charity, offering work placements for local fashion students, providing sport bibs to local schools, and getting involved in fundraising events to support local charities including the ethical disposal of unused and unworn uniform.

Managing Director of Incorporatewear, Ed Grigg: “We are extremely proud to have been awarded this contract. As a local company, it is a fantastic boost for us and we’re delighted that our workforce will have the chance to supply and be associated with such a prestigious event that will be right on our doorstep next summer.”

Ian Reid, Chief Executive of Birmingham 2022, said: “One of our ambitions for Birmingham 2022 is to leave a positive legacy in the region by providing opportunities and benefits to local businesses. After demonstrating expertise in design, manufacturing and logistics, I’m delighted that local company Incorporatewear Ltd has been appointed as our Official Uniform Workforce Provider.”

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said: “I am delighted to welcome Incorporatewear Ltd to the Commonwealth Games family. The appointment of our new Official Uniform Workforce Provider represents a huge boost for Birmingham and the West Midlands. Having yet another local company involved with Birmingham 2022 further demonstrates the ability of the Commonwealth Games to provide huge benefits for businesses across the region at a time when it is needed most.”

